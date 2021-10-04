 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Splunk's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Splunk's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted sales of $605.74 million. Earnings were up 20.88%, but Splunk still reported an overall loss of $344.43 million. Splunk collected $502.05 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $435.35 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Splunk posted an ROCE of -0.3%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Splunk is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Splunk, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.3% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Splunk reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.62/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.69/share.

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

This Favorable Sign Appears On Splunk's Chart
Where Splunk Stands With Analysts
Analyst Ratings For Splunk
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Recap: Splunk Q2 Earnings
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings