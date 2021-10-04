 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Jefferies Financial Group(NYSE:JEF) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 7.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.9 1.24 0.49  
EPS Actual 1.50 1.3 2.13 1.11 1.07
Price Change % 2.1% 7.07% -2.95% 0.4% 6.8%

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JEF)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Selloff
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: Jefferies Financial Group
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Citi, Barclays, UBS Discount Evergrande Crisis Compared To Lehman
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com