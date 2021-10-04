Jefferies Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jefferies Financial Group(NYSE:JEF) stock rose by 2.1% on Friday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 7.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jefferies Financial Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.9
|1.24
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.50
|1.3
|2.13
|1.11
|1.07
|Price Change %
|2.1%
|7.07%
|-2.95%
|0.4%
|6.8%
