 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Jabil Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Jabil Q4 Earnings

 

Jabil(NYSE:JBL) stock rose by 2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jabil beat their estimated earnings by 4.35%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $109,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 3.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.38 1.04 0.95 1.27 0.66
EPS Actual 1.44 1.30 1.27 1.60 0.98
Price Change % 1.99% -3.75% 1.09% -3.77% -2.82%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jabil management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $1.9 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 25.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Jabil, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

Analysts See Up To 57% Upside In Jabil Post Q4 Earnings - Read Why
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Neonode Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Edges Lower; NuCana Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Reports Mixed Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com