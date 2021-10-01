Recap: Jabil Q4 Earnings
Jabil(NYSE:JBL) stock rose by 2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jabil beat their estimated earnings by 4.35%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $109,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 3.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.04
|0.95
|1.27
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|1.30
|1.27
|1.60
|0.98
|Price Change %
|1.99%
|-3.75%
|1.09%
|-3.77%
|-2.82%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Jabil management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $1.9 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a 25.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Jabil, a bullish signal to many investors.
