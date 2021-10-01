Recap: Jabil Q4 Earnings

Jabil(NYSE:JBL) stock rose by 2% on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jabil beat their estimated earnings by 4.35%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $109,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 3.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.04 0.95 1.27 0.66 EPS Actual 1.44 1.30 1.27 1.60 0.98 Price Change % 1.99% -3.75% 1.09% -3.77% -2.82%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Jabil management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.7 and $1.9 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a 25.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Jabil, a bullish signal to many investors.

