Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q4 Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group(NYSE:EPAC) stock fell by 4.21% on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group missed their estimated earnings by 20.83%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $34,074,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.18
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.28
|0.06
|0.09
|0.02
|Price Change %
|-4.21%
|-1.37%
|6.45%
|-1.45%
|-2.18%
