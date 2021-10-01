 Skip to main content

Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Enerpac Tool Group(NYSE:EPAC) stock fell by 4.21% on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group missed their estimated earnings by 20.83%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $34,074,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.12 0.10 0.08
EPS Actual 0.19 0.28 0.06 0.09 0.02
Price Change % -4.21% -1.37% 6.45% -1.45% -2.18%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

