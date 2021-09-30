Recap: Park City Gr Q4 Earnings
Park City Gr(NASDAQ:PCYG) stock fell by 0.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Park City Gr beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,200,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 20.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park City Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Price Change %
|0.0%
|20.74%
|-2.84%
|-5.6%
|-3.44%
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News