AGM Group 1H Loss Narrows On Lower Expense
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 2:17pm   Comments
  • Integrated technology company AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AGMHreported the first-half FY21 revenue of $nil, versus $8,449 posted last year. Third parties generated all the revenues last year.
  • The operating loss narrowed to $(0.50) million. The net loss contracted to $(0.51) million.
  • AGM Group held $0.46 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and used $(0.35) million in operating cash flow during the six months.
  • AGM Group appointed former Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PT) CFO Steven Yuan Ning Sim as the CFO, effective September 24, as Zhihe Yang resigned.
  • Price Action: AGMH shares traded lower by 1.12% at $8.85 on the last check Wednesday.

