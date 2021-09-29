Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.
• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $150.48 million.
• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $129.12 million.
• Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $650.72 million.
• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
