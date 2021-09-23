Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Apogee Enterprises(NASDAQ:APOG) stock rose by 0.16% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apogee Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 3.64%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6,314,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.36
|0.56
|0.69
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.42
|0.63
|0.90
|0.73
|Price Change %
|0.16%
|12.21%
|3.57%
|1.28%
|-3.96%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Apogee Enterprises sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.20-$2.40.
