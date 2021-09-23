 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: FedEx Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Recap: FedEx Q1 Earnings

 

FedEx(NYSE:FDX) stock fell by 9.12% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:04 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FedEx missed their estimated earnings by 12.6%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,682,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 5 4.99 3.24 4.01 2.69
EPS Actual 4.37 5.01 3.47 4.83 4.87
Price Change % -9.12% -3.63% 6.1% -5.71% 5.76%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stephen Weiss Shares His Next Steps For His FedEx Position
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FedEx
Atlas Air Worldwide Inks New ACMI Contract With FedEx
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Aurora, PACCAR, And FedEx Team Up To Test Autonomous Trucks In Texas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com