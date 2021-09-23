Recap: FedEx Q1 Earnings

FedEx(NYSE:FDX) stock fell by 9.12% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:04 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FedEx missed their estimated earnings by 12.6%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,682,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5 4.99 3.24 4.01 2.69 EPS Actual 4.37 5.01 3.47 4.83 4.87 Price Change % -9.12% -3.63% 6.1% -5.71% 5.76%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.

