Adobe: Q3 Earnings Insights

Adobe(NASDAQ:ADBE) stock fell by 3.07% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adobe beat their estimated earnings by 3.32%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $710,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.01 2.81 2.78 2.66 2.41 EPS Actual 3.11 3.03 3.14 2.81 2.57 Price Change % -3.07% 2.58% -1.89% -0.2% -4.35%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Adobe management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter.

This presents a 2.25% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Adobe, a bullish signal to many investors.

