Adobe: Q3 Earnings Insights
Adobe(NASDAQ:ADBE) stock fell by 3.07% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adobe beat their estimated earnings by 3.32%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $710,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 2.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adobe's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.01
|2.81
|2.78
|2.66
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|3.11
|3.03
|3.14
|2.81
|2.57
|Price Change %
|-3.07%
|2.58%
|-1.89%
|-0.2%
|-4.35%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Adobe management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter.
This presents a 2.25% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Adobe, a bullish signal to many investors.
