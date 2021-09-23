 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Eargo Shares Dropped To An All-Time Low?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Why Did Eargo Shares Dropped To An All-Time Low?
  • Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EAR) stock has plunged to an all-time low since the Company started trading in October 2020.
  • The Company was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
  • The investigation is related to insurance reimbursement claims submitted by the Company on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo says that it is cooperating with the investigation. 
  • In addition, the Company intends to work with the government to validate the process to support any future claims that the Company may submit for reimbursement.
  • Hence, Eargo is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
  • Related Content: Eargo Stock Plunges After Mixed Q2 Earnings.
  • Analyst Reaction: Wells Fargo has downgraded Eargo to Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10
  • JP Morgan too downgraded the Company to Underweight, with a price target of $11.
  • Price Action: EAR stock is down 57.50% at $9.22 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for EAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightUnderweight
Sep 2021Wells FargoDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
May 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAR)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
Eargo Stock Plunges After Mixed Q2 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Government News Guidance Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MYPSMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On5.3
AVBDeutsche BankUpgrades225.0
DNMRCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On21.0
PCTCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On31.0
NOCGoldman SachsUpgrades350.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com