 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eargo Stock Plunges After Mixed Q2 Earnings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Eargo Stock Plunges After Mixed Q2 Earnings
  • Eargo Inc (NASDAQ: EARreported Q2 revenue of $22.9 million, up 43.7%, surpassing the consensus of $21.97 million driven by an increase in gross systems shipped and a decrease in the sales return accrual rate.
  • Christian Gormsen, President and CEO, said, "the shift in mix towards insurance customers facilitated a lower year-over-year return accrual rate of 24.1% and contributed to non-GAAP gross margin improvement of five percentage points Y/Y."
  • The gross margin increased to 71.8% from 67.3%, led by a decrease in sales returns and a lower cost of goods sold per unit.
  • Operating expenses were $35.5 million or 155.1% of net revenues, compared with $16.3 million or 102.3% in Q2 FY20.
  • The increase was primarily due to higher sales and marketing investments in demand generation and the Eargo 5 launch costs.
  • Eargo posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $(0.36), much narrower than $(21.97) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.26).
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $179.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $212.2 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Guidance: Eargo increased revenue guidance to $93 million - $96 million, from $89 million - $93 million.
  • The Company reaffirmed adjusted gross margin guidance of 70% - 72%.
  • Price Action: EAR shares are down 24.60% at $24.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com