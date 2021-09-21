Why AutoZone's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings per share and sales results.

AutoZone is currently up 3.06% to a price of $1633.7. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 140.71 thousand, about 89.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 157.60 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1597.24 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1666.63 and as low as $1085.85.

