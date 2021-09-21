 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AutoZone's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Share:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings per share and sales results.

AutoZone is currently up 3.06% to a price of $1633.7. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 140.71 thousand, about 89.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 157.60 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1597.24 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $1666.63 and as low as $1085.85.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (AZO)

AutoZone Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Verrica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Gain; AutoZone Earnings Beat Views
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com