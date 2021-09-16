AstroNova: Q2 Earnings Insights

AstroNova(NASDAQ:ALOT) stock fell by 0.27% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AstroNova beat their estimated earnings by 116.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,187,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 0.04 0.02 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.12 0 0 Price Change % -0.27% -2.96% -3.73% -0.6% 2.1%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AstroNova earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

