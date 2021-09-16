AstroNova: Q2 Earnings Insights
AstroNova(NASDAQ:ALOT) stock fell by 0.27% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AstroNova beat their estimated earnings by 116.67%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,187,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AstroNova's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.08
|0.12
|0
|0
|Price Change %
|-0.27%
|-2.96%
|-3.73%
|-0.6%
|2.1%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AstroNova earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
