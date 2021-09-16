5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares jumped around 46% on Wednesday after it made its debut on the NYSE. The Switzerland-based company is now valued at nearly $11 billion at the end of the trading day. The running shoemaker, backed by tennis legend Roger Federer, sold 31.1 million shares in the initial public offering and raised $746.6 million. On Holding shares gained another 1.3% to $35.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) disclosed that it has initiated review of strategic alternatives to “strengthen its financial position and maximize stakeholder value.” ION Geophysical shares jumped 52.3% to $2.29 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) disclosed that it has signed an agreement with IMA Medical Group to open four SpotRx locations in Florida. MedAvail shares climbed 13.8% to $3.72 in the pre-market trading session.
- Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) reported a deal to buy CES Industrial Piping Supply. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed. The company recently reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35.7% year-over-year to $1.29 billion. Core & Main shares rose 0.6% to $27.95 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) issued new clinical data on its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said ‘mRNA-1273 remains highly effective against COVID-19 in real-world effectiveness study during surge in Delta cases.' Moderna shares gained 0.5% to $436.77 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga