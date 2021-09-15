Recap: SeaChange International Q2 Earnings

SeaChange International(NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose by 3.67% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaChange International beat their estimated earnings by 66.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,545,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaChange International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 -0.09 -0.10 -0.14 Price Change % 3.67% -7.32% -13.14% -4.03% -18.66%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SeaChange International earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.