 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SeaChange International Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Recap: SeaChange International Q2 Earnings

 

SeaChange International(NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose by 3.67% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaChange International beat their estimated earnings by 66.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,545,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaChange International's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.10 -0.12 -0.13
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.07 -0.09 -0.10 -0.14
Price Change % 3.67% -7.32% -13.14% -4.03% -18.66%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SeaChange International earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (SEAC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
SeaChange International's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings