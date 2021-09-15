Recap: SeaChange International Q2 Earnings
SeaChange International(NASDAQ:SEAC) stock rose by 3.67% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SeaChange International beat their estimated earnings by 66.67%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,545,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaChange International's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.14
|Price Change %
|3.67%
|-7.32%
|-13.14%
|-4.03%
|-18.66%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SeaChange International earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
