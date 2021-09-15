5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) is likely to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares rose 1.3% to $47.40 in pre-market trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced plans to buy back $60 billion worth of shares. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, an increase of 6 cents, or 11%, over the previous quarter. Microsoft’s board of directors approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair. Microsoft shares gained 1.2% to $303.32 in pre-market trading.
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) projects to apply for U.S. authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months and five years in November, the Financial Times reported. Pfizer shares slipped 0.1% to $44.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Weber (NYSE: WEBR) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $669.20 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Weber shares dropped 6% to close at $13.92 on Tuesday.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021 fell 18.6% to $18.7 million. DavidsTea shares tumbled 24.9% to $2.48 in the pre-market trading session.
