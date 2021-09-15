Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $669.20 million.

• G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.