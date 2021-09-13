Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.
• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
