Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.