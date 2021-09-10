5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $30.60 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1% to $46.60 in after-hours trading.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the year. Zscaler shares gained 2.5% to $287.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Verint shares gained 1.1% to $44.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to have earned $0.60 per share on revenue of $438.98 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. So-Young shares gained 1.7% to $5.28 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Dave & Buster's shares jumped 6.5% to $37.75 in the after-hours trading session.
