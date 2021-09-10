 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $30.60 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1% to $46.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the year. Zscaler shares gained 2.5% to $287.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Verint shares gained 1.1% to $44.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to have earned $0.60 per share on revenue of $438.98 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. So-Young shares gained 1.7% to $5.28 in after-hours trading.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Dave & Buster's shares jumped 6.5% to $37.75 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR + PLAY)

Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
Volatile Trading Week Expected Ahead Of Friday Inflation Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com