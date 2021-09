Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $67.87 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.

• BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $30.68 billion.

• UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.97 million.