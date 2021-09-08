 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:42am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $540.51 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.7% to $73.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Casey's shares gained 0.3% to $203.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares fell 0.3% to $385.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported an offering of 15 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders. Bumble shares dropped 4.4% to $55.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to post a quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 0.2% to $199.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + BMBL)

Tuesday's Market Minute: Watching Rates & US Dollar
5 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2021
5 Publicly Traded Companies That Are Pushing Back Against Texas Anti Abortion Law
Where Casey's General Stores Stands With Analysts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com