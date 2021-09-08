Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $540.51 million.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $182.87 million.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $663.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $278.05 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.82 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.47 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.15 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $100.90 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.81.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $96.48 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $285.55 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.