 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $540.51 million.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $182.87 million.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $663.40 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $278.05 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $48.82 million.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $40.47 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.15 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $100.90 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.81.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $96.48 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $285.55 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Related Articles (ABM + AFMD)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
A Look Into ABM's Debt
Analyzing Affimed's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com