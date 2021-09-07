 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares slipped 0.7% to close at $206.50 on Friday.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) named Anuj Aggarwal as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Everspin shares fell 2.4% to close at $7.30 on Friday.
  • Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell today. Lightinthebox shares fell 1.5% to $1.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $162.96 million after the closing bell. Coupa Software shares gained 2.3% to close at $261.91 on Friday.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported submission of data for a conditional marketing approval to the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. Moderna shares surged 4.8% to settle at $416.70 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

