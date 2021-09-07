5 Stocks To Watch For September 7, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares slipped 0.7% to close at $206.50 on Friday.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) named Anuj Aggarwal as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Everspin shares fell 2.4% to close at $7.30 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MRAM) named Anuj Aggarwal as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Everspin shares fell 2.4% to close at $7.30 on Friday. Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell today. Lightinthebox shares fell 1.5% to $1.30 in the after-hours trading session.

