 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Insights For LiveRamp Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Return On Capital Employed Insights For LiveRamp Holdings

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q1, LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) posted sales of $119.04 million. Earnings were up 66.09%, but LiveRamp Holdings still reported an overall loss of $17.60 million. LiveRamp Holdings collected $119.17 million in revenue during Q4, but reported earnings showed a $51.91 million loss.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, LiveRamp Holdings posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows LiveRamp Holdings is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For LiveRamp Holdings, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.02% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

LiveRamp Holdings reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.09/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.02/share.

 

Related Articles (RAMP)

84 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
LiveRamp Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings