 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Higher Today

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is trading higher Friday after the company announced better-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $511.8 million, which beat the estimate of $487.5 million. 

DocuSign expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $526 million to $532 million versus the estimate of $520.62 million.

The company expects full-year fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $2.078 billion to $2.088 billion versus the estimate of $2.05 billion.

"Organizations of all types and sizes are leveraging the power of the Agreement Cloud to digitize the most foundational process of doing business—the agreement process—starting with eSignature," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following the report:

  • Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained DocuSign with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $275 to $340.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained DocuSign with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $260 to $310.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained DocuSign with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $340 to $350.
  • JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained DocuSign with a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $310 to $320.
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained DocuSign with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $280 to $345.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained DocuSign with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $295 to $350.

DOCU Price Action: has traded as high as $314.76 and as low as $179.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.64% at $314.12 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of DocuSign.

Latest Ratings for DOCU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Underwhelming: Tepid Jobs Data Could Add New Variable To Fed Policy Equation
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today
DocuSign Earnings Perspective: Return on Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
Analyst Ratings For DocuSign
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dan Springer why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVGOTruist SecuritiesMaintains564.0
DSGXRBC CapitalMaintains85.0
CTHRRoth CapitalMaintains3.8
GNLNRoth CapitalMaintains6.0
PWRNorthland Capital MarketsMaintains129.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com