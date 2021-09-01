Earnings Preview: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

MCFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday , 2021-09-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MasterCraft Boat Hldgs will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.78

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $44.29, which was followed by a 10.77 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.51 0.33 -0.26 EPS Actual 1.01 0.75 0.58 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 138.97 M 115.04 M 96.17 M 36.82 M Revenue Actual 147.85 M 118.68 M 103.75 M 51.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs were trading at $24.94 as of August 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.