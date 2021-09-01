Earnings Preview: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs
MCFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday , 2021-09-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that MasterCraft Boat Hldgs will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.78
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $44.29, which was followed by a 10.77 increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.51
|0.33
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.75
|0.58
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|138.97 M
|115.04 M
|96.17 M
|36.82 M
|Revenue Actual
|147.85 M
|118.68 M
|103.75 M
|51.09 M
Stock Performance
Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs were trading at $24.94 as of August 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
