Apple's iOS Privacy Update Affects Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings; Stock Plummets On Trimmed Outlook
- Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 12% year-on-year, to $147.05 million, missing the analyst consensus of $153.61 million.
- Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS 14.5 update negatively affected Pura Vida revenues, primarily due to its impact on the effectiveness of advertising.
- Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues increased 19.6% Y/Y, while Indirect segment revenues fell 5.1%.
- The gross margin for the quarter declined 580 basis points Y/Y to 54.6%.
- The operating margin was 8.6%, and operating income for the quarter fell 27.7% to $12.6 million.
- Vera Bradley held $75.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $16.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.28 missed the analyst consensus of $0.33.
- Vera Bradley said it continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight and tariff expenses.
- Outlook: Vera Bradley expects FY22 sales of $550 million - $565 million (prior $555 million - $575 million) versus the consensus of $570.3 million.
- Consolidated EPS of $0.80 - $0.95 (prior $0.85 - $1.00) versus the consensus of $0.95.
- It sees consolidated gross profit percentage of 54.6% - 55.3% (prior 56.0% - 57.0%) versus 57.0% in FY21.
- Price Action: VRA shares are trading lower by 15% at $9.78 on the last check Wednesday.
