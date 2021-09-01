 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's iOS Privacy Update Affects Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings; Stock Plummets On Trimmed Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Apple's iOS Privacy Update Affects Vera Bradley Q2 Earnings; Stock Plummets On Trimmed Outlook
  • Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 12% year-on-year, to $147.05 million, missing the analyst consensus of $153.61 million.
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS 14.5 update negatively affected Pura Vida revenues, primarily due to its impact on the effectiveness of advertising.
  • Vera Bradley Direct segment revenues increased 19.6% Y/Y, while Indirect segment revenues fell 5.1%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter declined 580 basis points Y/Y to 54.6%.
  • The operating margin was 8.6%, and operating income for the quarter fell 27.7% to $12.6 million.
  • Vera Bradley held $75.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $16.5 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.28 missed the analyst consensus of $0.33.
  • Vera Bradley said it continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight and tariff expenses.
  • Outlook: Vera Bradley expects FY22 sales of $550 million - $565 million (prior $555 million - $575 million) versus the consensus of $570.3 million.
  • Consolidated EPS of $0.80 - $0.95 (prior $0.85 - $1.00) versus the consensus of $0.95.
  • It sees consolidated gross profit percentage of 54.6% - 55.3% (prior 56.0% - 57.0%) versus 57.0% in FY21.
  • Price Action: VRA shares are trading lower by 15% at $9.78 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Vera Bradley Partners With Disney For Collection Of 49 Styles
Vera Bradley To Use Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com