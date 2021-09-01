 Skip to main content

Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q2 Earnings

(Zoom Video Communications:ZM) stock fell by 16.69% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zoom Video Communications beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $357,480,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.16 0.99 0.79 0.76 0.45
EPS Actual 1.36 1.32 1.22 0.99 0.92
Price Change % -16.69% -0.19% -9.0% -15.06% 40.78%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Zoom Video Communications management provided guidance for their next quarterly earnings announcement, forecasting between $1.07 and $1.08 during Q3, 2022.

This presents a -20.96% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Zoom Video Communications, a bearish signal to many investors.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

