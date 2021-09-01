Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q2 Earnings
(Zoom Video Communications:ZM) stock fell by 16.69% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zoom Video Communications beat their estimated earnings by 17.24%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $357,480,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.99
|0.79
|0.76
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.32
|1.22
|0.99
|0.92
|Price Change %
|-16.69%
|-0.19%
|-9.0%
|-15.06%
|40.78%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Zoom Video Communications management provided guidance for their next quarterly earnings announcement, forecasting between $1.07 and $1.08 during Q3, 2022.
This presents a -20.96% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Zoom Video Communications, a bearish signal to many investors.
