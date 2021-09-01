Recap: StoneCo Q2 Earnings

(StoneCo:STNE) stock fell by 5.98% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 04:09 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StoneCo miss their estimated earnings by 160.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8,650,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.07, which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StoneCo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.20 0.15 0.08 EPS Actual -0.09 0.11 0.21 0.18 0.10 Price Change % -5.98% 1.43% -6.05% -5.37% -5.92%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

StoneCo earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

