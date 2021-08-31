 Skip to main content

Smith & Wesson Brands Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 11:45am   Comments
SWBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.26

Smith & Wesson Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $67.65, which was followed by a 17.22 increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Smith & Wesson Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.02 0.76 0.63 0.48
EPS Actual 1.71 1.12 0.93 0.97
Revenue Estimate 259.80 M 236.70 M 222.99 M 195.03 M
Revenue Actual 322.95 M 257.60 M 248.73 M 277.96 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands were trading at $24.25 as of August 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

