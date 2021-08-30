Preview: Designer Brands's Earnings

DBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Designer Brands will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21

Designer Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-166.67, which was followed by a 4.22 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.68 -0.48 -0.85 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.53 -0.26 -1.28 Revenue Estimate 651.00 M 623.77 M 650.63 M 596.46 M Revenue Actual 703.15 M 609.35 M 652.87 M 489.71 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Designer Brands were trading at $16.21 as of August 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

