Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $320.89 million.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $174.58 million.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021.
