Recap: HP Q3 Earnings

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) decreased 1.0% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.08% over the past year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $15,289,000,000 rose by 6.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,910,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

HP hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpq/mediaframe/46218/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.00

Company's 52-week low was at $17.25

Price action over last quarter: down 0.43%

Company Description

HP Inc. is a leading provider of computers, printers, and printer supplies. The company's three operating business segments are its personal systems, containing notebooks, desktops, and workstations; and its printing segment which contains supplies, consumer hardware, and commercial hardware; and corporate investments. In 2015, Hewlett-Packard was separated into HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale.