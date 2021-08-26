Why ZK International Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ZK International Group (NASDAQ: ZKIN) is trading higher after the company reported 1H revenue of $42.17 million, up 4.98% year over year. The company also announced its xSigma launched MaximNFT.com in partnership with Maxim.

The company noted the increase in revenue was due to increased domestic orders that drove increased sales volume.

"MaximNFT.com will be endorsed and promoted by Maxim.com across its digital, social and publishing assets. Additionally, MaximNFT will be the exclusive seller of Maxim.com's own NFTs," said ZK International in a press release.

The company said it will allow customers to create and sell NFTs on various blockchains, including, but not limited to, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot.

"MaximNFT plans to focus on sports and celebrities' collectibles, as well as gaming content. The company is betting on the rise of gaming and the utilization of NFT technology for in-game purchases and collectibles. Additionally, MaximNFT will combine its NFTs with new AR and VR technologies," said ZK International.

xSigma Corporation is a blockchain R&D lab and a wholly owned subsidiary of ZK International. xSigma's team includes world-class developers formerly of Google, Facebook, Ripple Labs, and 1inch. ZK International launched xSigma as a research and development lab in 2018

At the last check, ZK International was trading 13.1% higher at $4.41 on Thursday.