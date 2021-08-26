 Skip to main content

Sanderson Farms: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021
Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 398.65% year over year to $7.38, which beat the estimate of $6.37.

Revenue of $1,353,000,000 up by 41.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,280,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sanderson Farms hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $197.25

Company's 52-week low was at $112.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.35%

Company Overview

Sanderson Farms is a dressed-chicken processor in the United States, producing and selling a variety of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to grocers, food-service operators, and distributors. Most revenue is generated in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Northeastern, and Western United States. The company's product portfolio consists of tray packs and large birds, catering to grocery and food-service customers. It sells chill-packed, ice-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form under the brand name Sanderson Farms to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States.

 

