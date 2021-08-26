1-800-Flowers.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.04% over the past year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $486,983,000 higher by 16.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $472,760,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,334,000,000 and $2,377,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/46300/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $39.61

Company's 52-week low was at $18.52

Price action over last quarter: down 3.67%

Company Description

1-800 Flowers.com Inc is a United-States-based provider of gourmet food & gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. Gourmet food and gift baskets and consumer floral jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including fresh flowers, premium, fruits, popcorn, specialty treats, cookies and baked gifts, premium chocolates, confectionery, gift baskets, premium English muffins, steaks and chops, and others. The company offers products through omnichannel and multiple brands, such as Harry and David, The Popcorn Factory, Cheryl's, Fannie May, 1-800-Baskets.com, Wolferman's, Fruit Bouquets by 1800Flowers.com, and Stock Yards. The company's BloomNet Wire Service provides products and services for florists.