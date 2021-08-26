 Skip to main content

Recap: Build-A-Bear Workshop Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) fell 6.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 152.44% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $94,728,000 higher by 134.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.

Guidance

The company raised EBITDA forecast from $28 million-$32 million to $45 million-$50 million.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $375,000,000 and $385,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/49kzc6tp

Technicals

52-week high: $21.00

Company's 52-week low was at $2.23

Price action over last quarter: down 4.30%

Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

