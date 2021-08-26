 Skip to main content

Recap: Ascendis Pharma Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) rose 23.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 38.71% year over year to ($3.01), which missed the estimate of ($2.75).

Revenue of $1,231,000 decreased by 22.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,460,000.

Outlook

Ascendis Pharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ascendis Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wsrgeorw

Price Action

52-week high: $183.98

Company's 52-week low was at $109.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.63%

Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops prodrug therapies with profiles to address large markets with significant unmet medical needs with its Transcon technology. The firm's product pipeline includes Transcon growth hormone, Transconpeptides, Transcon PTH, Transcon CNP, and others. It operates mainly in North America, Germany, China, and Denmark and derives the majority of its revenue from China.

 

