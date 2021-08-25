Earnings Preview: JM Smucker

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

JM Smucker EPS will likely be near $1.84 while revenue will be around $1.77 billion, according to analysts. JM Smucker reported a per-share profit of $2.37 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.97 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 22.36%. Sales would have fallen 10.24% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.67 2.19 2.23 1.67 EPS Actual 1.89 2.45 2.39 2.37 Revenue Estimate 1.88 B 2.00 B 2.01 B 1.81 B Revenue Actual 1.92 B 2.08 B 2.03 B 1.97 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.