Marvell Technology Group Earnings Preview

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.31 and sales around $1.08 billion. In the same quarter last year, Marvell Technology Group announced EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $727.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 47.62%. Sales would be up 48.5% from the year-ago period. Marvell Technology Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.25 0.20 EPS Actual 0.29 0.29 0.25 0.21 Revenue Estimate 804.21 M 794.32 M 750.97 M 724.69 M Revenue Actual 832.28 M 797.82 M 750.14 M 727.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marvell Technology Group is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.