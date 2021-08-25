 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Gains After 42% Q2 Revenue Growth; Issues Robust Q3 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Gains After 42% Q2 Revenue Growth; Issues Robust Q3 Outlook
  • Chinese cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: KCreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 41.6% year-on-year to $336.7 million (RMB2.17 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $335.2 million.
  • Revenues from public cloud services rose 20.5% Y/Y to $240.2 million, and enterprise cloud services increased 152.8% Y/Y to $96.4 million.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin expanded ten bps to 5.6% as the costs rose 41.3% Y/Y. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin loss increased 20 bps to (2.5)%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.01) beat the consensus loss of $(0.13).
  • Kingsoft held $848 million in cash and equivalents and used $40.8 million in operating cash flow.
  • Kingsoft remains optimistic over Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) and synergies from the Camelot acquisition.
  • Outlook: Kingsoft sees Q3 revenue between $399.6 million - $418.2 million (RMB2.58 billion - RMB2.7 billion), implying 49% - 56% Y/Y growth.
  • Price Action: KC shares traded higher by 3.58% at $29.48 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KC)

Recap: Kingsoft Cloud Q2 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
Understanding Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com