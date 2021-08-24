Recap: Intuit Q4 Earnings

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.84% year over year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.68.

Revenue of $2,561,000,000 rose by 41.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.94 and $0.99.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,799,000,000 and $1,826,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m4eq2gfu

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $553.80

Company's 52-week low was at $295.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.18%

Company Overview

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.