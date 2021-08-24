Genetron Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.58% year over year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.91).

Revenue of $21,758,000 higher by 51.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $140,450,000.

Guidance

Genetron Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Genetron Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3jk44jh

Technicals

52-week high: $31.54

Company's 52-week low was at $9.03

Price action over last quarter: down 38.18%

Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Ltd is an oncology company in China. It is specialized in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The company's operating segment includes Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services; Diagnosis and monitoring - sale of IVD products and Development services. It generates maximum revenue from the Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services segment.