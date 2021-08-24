Genetron Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 31.58% year over year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.91).
Revenue of $21,758,000 higher by 51.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $140,450,000.
Guidance
Genetron Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Genetron Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 24, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3jk44jh
Technicals
52-week high: $31.54
Company's 52-week low was at $9.03
Price action over last quarter: down 38.18%
Company Profile
Genetron Holdings Ltd is an oncology company in China. It is specialized in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The company's operating segment includes Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services; Diagnosis and monitoring - sale of IVD products and Development services. It generates maximum revenue from the Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services segment.
