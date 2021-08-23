Recap: Madison Square Garden Q4 Earnings

Shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 36.03% over the past year to ($4.87), which missed the estimate of ($3.31).

Revenue of $99,784,000 up by 1008.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $60,200,000.

Guidance

Madison Square Garden hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.msgentertainment.com%2F&eventid=3194216&sessionid=1&key=73EF318EF5B669F890B632511E2D278D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $121.42

Company's 52-week low was at $60.26

Price action over last quarter: down 31.58%

Company Description

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp is engaged in the entertainment business. The firm offers marquee entertainment content, popular dining and nightlife, and a premier music festival. The company's portfolio of venues includes Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. The firm generates its revenue from ticket sales to its audiences for live events.