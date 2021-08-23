Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.89 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.31 per share on revenue of $60.20 million.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $65.85 million.

• Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $971.86 million.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.78 million.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.