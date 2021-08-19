Zepp Health Clocks Q2 Revenue Growth Of 61%
- Zepp Health Corp (NYSE: ZEPP) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 61.4% year-on-year to $284.2 million (RMB1.8 billion), beating the analyst consensus of $280 million.
- Revenue from Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) wearable products and self-branded products increased due to the launch of Mi Band 6 and sales of premium GT series, basic Bip and Pop models, and rugged T-Rex.
- Margin: The gross margin contracted 30 bps to 22%.
- Adjusted income per ADS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.13.
- Zepp held $215.7 million in cash and equivalents.
- Drivers: Total units shipped rose 29.2% Y/Y to 11.5 million.
- The unit shipments of Amazfit and Zepp-branded products increased 114.3% Y/Y.
- Unit shipment for Xiaomi wearable products rose 22% Y/Y.
- Zepp topped the high end of its guidance range for Q2, which included an 81% increase in its own Amazfit and Zepp branded product revenue and a 53% increase in revenue from products designed and built for Xiaomi.
- Outlook: Zepp sees Q3 revenue of RMB1.6 billion - RMB1.8 billion.
- Price Action: ZEPP shares traded lower by 0.51% at $9.76 on the last check Thursday.
