Bilibili: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 84.21% over the past year to ($0.35), which beat the estimate of ($2.86).

Revenue of $696,200,000 up by 87.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $658,780,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $789,889,000 and $805,377,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 19, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3438ttc3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $157.66

Company's 52-week low was at $40.40

Price action over last quarter: down 31.90%

Company Overview

Bilibili Inc is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Its theme features include animation, comic, and game, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Geographically, the company is based in China and it generates revenues from mobile games, e-commerce, live broadcasting, and online advertising.