Bilibili: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 84.21% over the past year to ($0.35), which beat the estimate of ($2.86).
Revenue of $696,200,000 up by 87.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $658,780,000.
Outlook
Q3 revenue expected to be between $789,889,000 and $805,377,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 19, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3438ttc3
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $157.66
Company's 52-week low was at $40.40
Price action over last quarter: down 31.90%
Company Overview
Bilibili Inc is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Its theme features include animation, comic, and game, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Geographically, the company is based in China and it generates revenues from mobile games, e-commerce, live broadcasting, and online advertising.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance