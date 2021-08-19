 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.4% to $18.14 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. NVIDIA shares gained 2.3% to $194.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.1% to $319.09 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) disclosed its earnings for the first time as a public company. The company’s total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million in the second quarter, while reporting a net loss of $502 million, versus net income of $58 million in the year-ago period. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year. Robinhood shares dipped 9.3% to $45.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares slipped 0.1% to $127.20 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + EL)

Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2021
Daqo New Energy Stock Gains On Q2 Revenue Growth, Strong Margins
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 17
The Tech Side Of The Earnings Week Ahead
Understanding Estee Lauder Cos's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Applied Materials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com