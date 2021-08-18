Cisco Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.00% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $13,126,000,000 up by 8.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,020,000,000.

Outlook

Cisco Systems Sees Q1 EPS $0.79-$0.81 Vs. $0.81 Est., Sales Growth of 7.5-9.5%; Sees FY22 EPS $3.38-$3.45 Vs. $3.20 Est., Sales Growth Of 5-7%

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fej3g5hc

Technicals

52-week high: $56.62

52-week low: $35.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.42%

Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. The company's wide array of hardware is complemented with solutions for software-defined networking, analytics, and intent-based networking. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.